WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Is it too soon for Halloween decor? It’s only 88 days until Tuesday, October 31st!
Spirit Halloween, a pop-up store that sells everything you can think of to celebrate the holiday, has opened some of its locations already.
According to its website, the following locations are open:
- Westfield: 415 E Main Street
- Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Boulevard
- Sudbury: 435 Boston Post Rd
- Enfield: 34 Hazard Avenue
Opening soon:
- Holyoke Mall (opens some time in August)
- Springfield: 1287 Liberty Street (opens some time in August)
- Springfield: 1522 Boston Road (opens some time in August)
- Hadley: 335 Russell Street (coming soon)
- Pittsfield: 457 Dalton Ave (opens some time in August)
- Fitchburg: 102 Water Street (coming soon)
- Worcester: 541 Lincoln Street (opens some time in August)
- Westborough: 1500 Union Street (opens some time in August)
- Natick: 1278 Worcester St (opens some time in August)
- Bellingham: 257 Hartford Ave (opens some time in August)
What are the top Halloween costumes this year?
Country Living has made a list of the most popular Halloween costumes in 2023.
- Indiana Jones
- Barbie
- Maverick from Top Gun
- Wednesday Addams
- Eddie Munson from Stranger Things
- Queen Regent Míriel from Rings of Power
- Kate and Antony from Bridgerton
- Laurie Strode from Halloween
- The Wizard of Oz costumes
- Eleven from Stranger Things
If you’re attending a Halloween party, here are some ideas that are guaranteed to win the best costume, courtesy of bestproducts.com.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Buzz Lightyear
- Batman
- Mario from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
- Miles Morales from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
- Western Barbie from ‘Barbie’
- Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon
- Jon Snow from Game of Thrones
- King
- Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’
