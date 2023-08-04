WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Is it too soon for Halloween decor? It’s only 88 days until Tuesday, October 31st!

Spirit Halloween, a pop-up store that sells everything you can think of to celebrate the holiday, has opened some of its locations already.

According to its website, the following locations are open:

Westfield: 415 E Main Street

Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Boulevard

Sudbury: 435 Boston Post Rd

Enfield: 34 Hazard Avenue

Opening soon:

Holyoke Mall (opens some time in August)

Springfield: 1287 Liberty Street (opens some time in August)

Springfield: 1522 Boston Road (opens some time in August)

Hadley: 335 Russell Street (coming soon)

Pittsfield: 457 Dalton Ave (opens some time in August)

Fitchburg: 102 Water Street (coming soon)

Worcester: 541 Lincoln Street (opens some time in August)

Westborough: 1500 Union Street (opens some time in August)

Natick: 1278 Worcester St (opens some time in August)

Bellingham: 257 Hartford Ave (opens some time in August)

What are the top Halloween costumes this year?

Country Living has made a list of the most popular Halloween costumes in 2023.

Indiana Jones Barbie Maverick from Top Gun Wednesday Addams Eddie Munson from Stranger Things Queen Regent Míriel from Rings of Power Kate and Antony from Bridgerton Laurie Strode from Halloween The Wizard of Oz costumes Eleven from Stranger Things

If you’re attending a Halloween party, here are some ideas that are guaranteed to win the best costume, courtesy of bestproducts.com.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Buzz Lightyear Batman Mario from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Miles Morales from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Western Barbie from ‘Barbie’ Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon Jon Snow from Game of Thrones King Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’