CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is nearly three weeks away and western Massachusetts residents are showing off their spooky side with decorations being put up in neighborhoods.

A 22News viewer sent photos and a video of their display, which looks like 18 spooky Halloween figures. The front lawn not only has one of those giant skeletons with a pumpkin head but a flying witch! The house also has a huge spider above the front door.

In the video, several of the figures light up and the witch is floating over fog. The 7.5-foot animated “Marsh Monster” that has the antlers and can be heard growling in the video is $199 on Home Depot’s website.

It’s pretty spooky at this one house. If you look closely, you can see a skeleton hanging from one of the windows and another one sitting on the front steps.

If you have put up Halloween decorations email us your photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com.