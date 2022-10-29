CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Gaming Commission says everything is running on schedule as they work to get sports betting off the ground in Massachusetts.

The Commission met Thursday affirming their commitment to a late January launch for in-person wagers and a March debut for online bets. It’s a quick turnaround, just five months after Governor Baker signed the final version of the bill.

Liam Arnason, a UMass Student, said “I think it is faster than I expected. I remember it being a relatively new thing in Massachusetts. I think it’s cool, but at the same time, it has to be standardized.”

The Commission said they have no interest in changing their timeline, adding that moving to a unified launch, would only delay the process.