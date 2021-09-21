Spring 2021 statewide MCAS results released

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The statewide MCAS test results from the spring 2021 exams have been published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The spring 2021 assessment results can be read here.
The spring 2020 exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, so the most recent findings were compared to the spring 2019 exam results.
The data revealed that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations.
Other outcomes found 46 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored Meeting Expectations or higher in English language arts in 2021, and 33 percent did so in math. This represents a drop compared to 2019, when 52 percent scored at that level in English language arts and 49 percent did so in math.
For 10th grade English language arts, 64 percent of students scored Meeting Expectations or higher compared to 61 percent in 2019. In 10th grade math, 52 percent of students scored Meeting Expectations or higher, compared to 59 percent in 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic brought new calls from teachers and parents to ditch MCAS because of what they believe is an unfair testing system that is biased, makes teachers focus on test preparation, and creates stress on students who struggle academically, as passing the test is a requirement for a high school diploma.
Currently, a bill filed by Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. James Hawkins (S 293 / H 612) would exclude the graduation requirement and “expand opportunities to demonstrate academic achievement.”
According to a news release sent to 22News from DESE, school districts will begin receiving state and federal pandemic relief money to spend for “students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs resulting from the pandemic.”
Parents and guardians will receive their child’s MCAS scores after September 30 and are reminded that the MCAS test is only one way of measuring their child’s academic abilities.
The American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts (AFT) has responded to the MCAS results with the following statement:
“The MCAS test, highly correlated with student socioeconomic status, has always been a flawed and unreliable measure of both student learning and school quality. This was never truer than last school year, when the MCAS was administered in a haphazard manner during a global pandemic that exposed and amplified deep social and educational inequities.AFT Massachusetts
“Educators don’t need a standardized test to know that our students have missed out on learning since the onset of the pandemic, or that they need extra help to get back on track academically, socially, and emotionally. In many of our highest-poverty schools, test scores dropped because students lost family members to COVID-19, or because they were supervising their siblings instead of fully concentrating on their own schoolwork, or because they were busy working to keep their family from being evicted. This year’s test results, as they do every year, reflect our failure as a society to support students living in high-poverty districts; they’re not a reflection of our students’ true potential.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is on record saying they will not use 2021 MCAS scores for any high-stakes school accountability purpose. We support that policy and will work to ensure that students are also held harmless for the results of the 2021 tests, especially when it comes to high school graduation.
“Instead of spending time preparing for standardized tests that have limited meaning and utility, our focus this year should be on providing all students with the support, staffing, and resources they need to address both their academic and social-emotional needs — needs that in many cases were exacerbated by the pandemic. With hundreds of millions of dollars in new state and federal education aid coming to Massachusetts, school districts across the state have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to give our students and their families the supports they need to thrive.
AFT Massachusetts will also continue working to advance legislative fixes to our state’s broken assessment and accountability system, such as S.361, An Act establishing a Special Commission to Re-Imagine School Assessment and Accountability, sponsored by Sen. Jason Lewis. It is indeed time to re-think an antiquated system that does more harm than good for our most vulnerable students.”