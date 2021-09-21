Spring 2021 statewide MCAS results released

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The statewide MCAS test results from the spring 2021 exams have been published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The spring 2021 assessment results can be read here.

The spring 2020 exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, so the most recent findings were compared to the spring 2019 exam results.

The data revealed that many more students had gaps in their knowledge of math and English language arts, compared to students in the same grades before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer students meet or exceeded grade level expectations.

Other outcomes found 46 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored Meeting Expectations or higher in English language arts in 2021, and 33 percent did so in math. This represents a drop compared to 2019, when 52 percent scored at that level in English language arts and 49 percent did so in math.

For 10th grade English language arts, 64 percent of students scored Meeting Expectations or higher compared to 61 percent in 2019. In 10th grade math, 52 percent of students scored Meeting Expectations or higher, compared to 59 percent in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic brought new calls from teachers and parents to ditch MCAS because of what they believe is an unfair testing system that is biased, makes teachers focus on test preparation, and creates stress on students who struggle academically, as passing the test is a requirement for a high school diploma.

Currently, a bill filed by Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. James Hawkins (S 293 / H 612) would exclude the graduation requirement and “expand opportunities to demonstrate academic achievement.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from DESE, school districts will begin receiving state and federal pandemic relief money to spend for “students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs resulting from the pandemic.”

Parents and guardians will receive their child’s MCAS scores after September 30 and are reminded that the MCAS test is only one way of measuring their child’s academic abilities.

The American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts (AFT) has responded to the MCAS results with the following statement: