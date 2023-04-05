SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An artist from Springfield is set to perform the National Anthem at the Boston Marathon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, award-winning recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson has been asked to sing the National Anthem at the start line of the 127th Boston Marathon on Patriots’ Day, Monday, April 17th.

Michelle Brooks-Thompson was a finalist in season 3 of The Voice and has performed in stadiums all across the country. She performed the National Anthem at the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars in January, at the Boston Celtics NBA Finals game in 2022, Mayor Sarno’s inaugural gala in 2020, as well as Game 1 of the 2018 World Series in Boston.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to Springfield proud Michelle Brooks-Thompson on being asked to sing our National Anthem to kick-off the 127th Boston Marathon. This is such a tremendous and well-deserved honor. Michelle has such a magnificent and powerful voice that will without a doubt strengthen the hearts and minds of those in attendance. She is truly an amazing talent and a wonderful person. From performing at my inaugural gala in 2020, singing our National Anthem for our Boston Red Sox and Celtics, and performing at other various national events, including the NFL AFC Divisional Game at Arrowhead Stadium, all of us here in Springfield are rooting and cheering for her. Congratulations and way to go Michelle!”

The Boston Marathon hosts nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.