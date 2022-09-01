SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield candidates for city council, governor’s council, and the state legislature will make their cases to voters in a virtual forum Thursday night.

Candidates for each local seat will first answer questions they received ahead of time and then engage with voters in small group discussions. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom. To get access call or text ‘FORUM’ to 413-214-5100.

City Council, Ward 5 (a special election)

11th Hampden district

Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District

Governor’s Council District 8

“This is truly a forum for the community, by the community,” said Tara Parrish, Executive Director of Pioneer Valley Project. “State primary elections consistently have lower turnout than in a presidential election cycle, with the most recent state primary election in 2020 having just 26.93 percent turnout in Springfield. It’s essential that we create visibility and community awareness for the state primary election. Everyone who lives in our city should have the opportunity to hear from candidates directly before they cast their vote. This forum will allow anyone who wants to participate to do so safely and conveniently and the forum will be a time to get answers from candidates on many of the issues that are closest to residents’ daily lives. State elections are very consequential for the people of this community and we expect our candidates for local and state office to articulate their vision and priorities directly to the people they seek to serve.”

The primary election is on Tuesday, September 6th.