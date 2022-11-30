SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Diocese of Springfield has issued an update to its list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.

In its quarterly report, the Springfield Diocese added an additional credible allegation against the late Father Thomas O’Connor.

O’Connor was a member of the Diocese from 1955 until 1986. He died in 1987. The alleged misconduct took place in the nearly 1970’s. The diocese encourages anyone with information on misconduct to report it directly to law enforcement, as well as to their Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance.