SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has begun laying the groundwork for significant assistance to the hurricane battered population of Puerto Rico.

A news conference was held at City Hall called by Mayor Domenic Sarno and leaders of the city’s Puerto Rican community. Maria Perez, the city councilor representing Springfield Ward 1 joined Mayor Domenic Sarno and leaders from the New North Citizens council to take the first step in helping the victims of Hurricane Fiona.

“What are the needs of Puerto Rico, and then having some financial assistance When the needs are assessed, we are prepared.” City Councilor Maria Perez

Hurricane Fiona, striking Puerto Rico five years after the dreaded Hurricane Maria is expected to have history repeating itself with a large influx of Islanders relocating to western Massachusetts in particular to the City of Springfield.

“Many of the individuals who lived through Hurricane Maria, came here to the City of Springfield. Springfield proudly stepped up, many have stayed here.” Mayor Domenic Sarno

As the city comes to grips with the enormity of its commitment to the storm victims, The New North Citizens Council will engage in the necessary fact-finding to help determine what’s needed and how much the city can bring to bear.

“What I want to do is to be prepared. I want them all to be prepared to be able to help these families that will be coming here, their going to suffer a lot there.” Rosa Espinosa, New North Citizens Council program director

This was just the first step, phase one of what will likely be a massive plan to help these hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. The commitment appears every bit as strong as it was for those who were helped during that earlier devastation five years ago.