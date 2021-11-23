Springfield firefighters honored at 32nd annual Firefighter of the Year awards

Springfield Fire Department members Lieutenant Jonathan Shea and Firefighter George Vazquez honored at 32 nd annual Firefighter of the year awards ceremony. Photo courtesy Drew Garrett, Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters across the state were recognized for heroic acts of bravery during the 32nd Annual Firefighter of the Year Heroic Awards on Tuesday.

Springfield Fire Department members Lieutenant Jonathan Shea and Firefighter George Vazquez were awarded with Group Meritorious conduct awards. Firefighter Vazquez was also awarded the Medal Of Valor for rescuing two downed Firefighters.

The event took place at Mechanics Hall in Worcester where fourteen individuals and six groups representing the departments of Attleboro, Brewster, Brockton, Carver, Dartmouth, Harwich, Kingston, Lynnfi­eld, New Bedford, Springfi­eld, Saugus, Somerville, Sutton, and Worcester were recognized.