SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families prepping in those final moments before school begins had a chance to pick up crucial supplies Wednesday courtesy of Altranais Home Care.

The homecare group set up shop on Chestnut Street offering backpacks, haircuts, and family fun. More than that, those who came out were also able to get blood pressure checkups and the opportunity to learn more about their own health.

Altranais Home Care told 22News that type of health awareness is even more important in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.