Springfield homicide victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot and killed in Springfield on Wednesday has been identified.

DA spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 28-year-old William Fernandez-Martinez, of Springfield.

Officers found Fernandez-Martinez lying on the sidewalk in the area of Wilbraham Road and Benton Street just after midnight. Leydon said he was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fernandez-Martinez was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but did not survive.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are still looking into what led up to the homicide.

