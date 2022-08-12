SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival begins Friday with music, murals and more!

The Jazz and Roots Festival will not only feature live music but also a special mural unveiling that represents the diversity of the city. Taking place Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m., the festival will include performances, workshops and presentations from nationally renowned musical artists.



Laudable Productions

Alongside the music, the official unveiling of the massive restoration mural on the side of the former Bloom Photography Supply Shop will take place Friday at 8 p.m. The five-story mural has been restored by six local artists and features dozens of old advertisements and images showcasing the history of the city including the Springfield Indian Motorcycle, the first Peter Pan bus, and images from Dr. Seuss books.

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration is proud to continue to support our Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival and now this beautiful and vibrant mural project, much like the many citywide mural initiatives throughout the city. These projects add a splash of color to our buildings and helps to embrace the arts and culture of our neighborhoods while showcasing the beautiful and diverse mosaic of our community. The celebration of the completion of this five-story mural on Worthington Street is a fitting tribute and occasion to kick off our Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival.”

Saturday, there will be a “Mural Paint Party” where participants will get to contribute to the creation of a climate justice-themed mural in the city’s North End. The annual festival is presented by Blues To Green, a nonprofit that promotes diversity and creativity.

Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival 2022 Schedule

Friday, August 12th

Saturday, August 13th