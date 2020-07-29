Springfield steps up in 2020 Census competition; Hampshire County takes lead

(WWLP) – This year’s 2020 Census data collection has a little twist to it as states including Massachusetts join in a friendly competition.

Every ten years, we are mandated to the constitution to conduct the Census. This year in particular it’s critical to participate.

22News spoke with Lisa Moore, Assistant Regional Census Manager at U.S. Census Bureau who highlighted two main reasons why residents are encouraged to submit their household data.

Moore said the congressional representation represents our power and our voice in Massachusetts. Billions of dollars are informed based upon the Census data. The distribution of the money is determined by the population count Moore added. Using that population account drives resources to certain communities more than others.

This week is considered PUSH week for the entire region where residents are highly encouraged to participate in filling out this year’s Census. The competition is amongst our states, our regions, counties, different levels of geography, and cities.

“Springfield is really in this competition,” Moore said. The city has improved almost a third of the percentage which is considered a lot within a three-day window. Every moment we push higher in response rate creates a better count for our community. August 4 is when winners within different regions in cities including Massachusetts will be announced.

U.S. Census Bureau

If you don’t have access to any devices, you may visit the following locations to get your application completed: