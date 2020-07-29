Springfield steps up in 2020 Census competition; Hampshire County takes lead

(WWLP) – This year’s 2020 Census data collection has a little twist to it as states including Massachusetts join in a friendly competition.

Fill out your 2020 Census Today

Every ten years, we are mandated to the constitution to conduct the Census. This year in particular it’s critical to participate.

22News spoke with Lisa Moore, Assistant Regional Census Manager at U.S. Census Bureau who highlighted two main reasons why residents are encouraged to submit their household data.

Moore said the congressional representation represents our power and our voice in Massachusetts. Billions of dollars are informed based upon the Census data. The distribution of the money is determined by the population count Moore added. Using that population account drives resources to certain communities more than others.

This week is considered PUSH week for the entire region where residents are highly encouraged to participate in filling out this year’s Census. The competition is amongst our states, our regions, counties, different levels of geography, and cities.

“Springfield is really in this competition,” Moore said. The city has improved almost a third of the percentage which is considered a lot within a three-day window. Every moment we push higher in response rate creates a better count for our community. August 4 is when winners within different regions in cities including Massachusetts will be announced.

U.S. Census Bureau

If you don’t have access to any devices, you may visit the following locations to get your application completed:

July 2911 AM-4 PMFields Corner Main Streets1469 Dorchester AveDorchester
July 2912:30-2 PMThe Brickhouse Community Resource Center24 3rd StTurners Falls
July 292-5 PMSpringfield City Library-Central220 State StSpringfield
July 292:30-6:30 PMEast Boston Neighborhood Health Center200 Border StEast Boston
July 293-4 PMNueva Esperanza401 Main StHolyoke
July 293-6 PMBread of Life54 Eastern AveMalden
July 294:30-6 PMFlats Community Building43 N Canal StHolyoke
July 307-10 AMCape Cod Regional Transit Authority215 Iyannough RdHyannis
July 3010 AM-1 PMTown of Great Barrington334 Main StGreat Barrington
July 3011 AM-1 PMOneHolyoke Community Development Corporation13 Cabot StHolyoke
July 3011 AM-1 PMHigh School of Commerce415 State StSpringfield
July 3011 AM-1 PMHigh School of Commerce415 State StSpringfield
July 3011 AM-1 PMRebecca Johnson School55 Catharine StSpringfield
July 3011 AM-4 PMFields Corner Main Streets1469 Dorchester AveDorchester
July 3012-1 PMNew England Ghanaian SDA Church67 Vernon StWorcester
July 301-5 PMHolyoke Farmers Market598 Dwight StHolyoke
July 301:30-4 PMLa Comunidad471 BroadwayEverett
July 301:30-4:30 PMGreenfield Mass Public Library402 Main StGreenfield
July 302-5 PMCity of Lowell375 Merrimack StLowell
July 302-5 PMSpringfield City Library- Indian Orchard Branch44 Oak StIndian Orchard
July 319 AM-12 PMLowell Senior Center276 Broadway StLowell
July 319 AM-12 PMUnited States Postal Service-West Warren, MA2282 Main StWest Warren
July 3111 AM-4 PMFields Corner Main Streets1469 Dorchester AveDorchester
July 3111 AM-1 PMSIS – Elias Brookings Elementary School433 Walnut StSpringfield
July 3111 AM-1 PMSIS – Lincoln Elementary School732 Chestnut StSpringfield
July 3111 AM-1 PMOneHolyoke Community Development Corporation13 Cabot StHolyoke
July 3112:30-2:30 PMThe Brickhouse Community Resource Center24 3rd StTurners Falls
Aug 18 AM-12 PMUnited States Postal Service-Royalston, MA1 Athol RdRoyalston
Aug 18:30 AM-1:30 PMRoslindale Farmer’s Market4238 Washington StRoslindale
Aug 19 AM-12 PMSpringfield City Library-East Forest Park Branch136 Surrey RdSpringfield
Aug 112-3 PMFresh Pond Apartments364 Rindge AveCambridge
Aug 112-4 PMShaw’s1377 Hyde Park AveHyde Park
Aug 11-4 PMSpringfield City Library-Central220 State StSpringfield
Aug 11:30-4:30 PMGreenfield Mass Public Library402 Main StGreenfield
Aug 211 AM-12:30 PMHyannis Portuguese Foursquare Church296 Main StHyannis

