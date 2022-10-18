DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services in Springfield is sending their mobile veterinary hospital to Dalton to help spay and neuter around 65 feral cats from Pittsfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Second Chance Animal Services, seven employees are traveling with two mobile veterinary units to Dalton in collaboration with the Community Cat Program to spay and neuter an estimated 65 feral cats from nearby Pittsfield this month.

The non-profit organization also uses its mobile units to provide free veterinary care to low-income housing communities, called Homebound to the Rescue, to help keep pets and seniors together. The program is funded by donations and grants, including a grant from the Banfield Foundation. They will be in Holyoke, Palmer, and multiple locations in Springfield next month.

A free clinic for Springfield residents is being held on October 20th at the Indian Orchard Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dogs and cats in need of distemper and rabies vaccinations.

On Saturday, October 29th from 10 a.m. to noon at 837 State Street in Springfield, a free clinic for dogs only in need of distemper and rabies vaccinations is available for Springfield residents.

To register for either event visit SecondChanceAnimals.org.

“We have helped over 40,000 pets in the Springfield area alone since we opened one of our hospitals here in 2015. Second Chance first came to the area to host vaccine clinics in response to a parvo outbreak. We saw there was a great need for veterinary care for the underserved in this area and we leased space on Belmont Street to help pet owners care for their pet. We quickly outgrew that space and moved to what is now our Community Veterinary Hospital on Mulberry Street. But the need is still so tremendous. Our community vaccine clinics, our Homebound to the Rescue visits and our large-scale spay/neuter missions bring veterinary care to pets who might otherwise have none,” stated Second Chance CEO and founder Sheryl Blancato.

Cocktails for Tails to benefit the work of the Springfield Community Veterinary hospital team will take place on November 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.