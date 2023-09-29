SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” instant game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Michelle Johnson of Springfield claimed the third and final $1 million winning ticket on September 26th. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Michelle plans to use some of the money to help her close family members. She purchased her winning ticket at Swift Fresh Market located at 1271 Page Blvd. in Springfield. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

The “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” is a $5 scratch ticket that had all three $1 million prizes claimed.