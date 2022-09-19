SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.49/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.09, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.31/g, a difference of $2.22/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen as well 3.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.64/g today. The national gasoline price is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.67/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g.

Connecticut- $3.40/g, down 12.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

Hartford- $3.30/g, down 10.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national prices going back ten years: