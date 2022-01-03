St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester votes on new contract

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester will vote Monday to ratify a new contract and head back to work after a nearly 10-month labor dispute.

The tentative agreement between 700 nurses at the hospital and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare was announced last month following an all-day bargaining session mediated by labor secretary Marty Walsh. Voting will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. and results will be announced around 9:30 a.m.

The deal includes staffing improvements, pay and health insurance boosts, and gives striking nurses the right to return to their old jobs.