St. Vincent nurses will begin fifth week on strike with Easter family event

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Vincent Hospital nurses will be on their 28th day on strike, as they hold an Easter Fun Day event on the strike line from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m Sunday afternoon.

According to Director of Public Communications David Schildmeier, the event is part of their ongoing struggle to convince Tenet Healthcare to address the growing patient safety crisis at the St. Vincent Hospital.

It will take place at the St. Vincent Nurses Strike Headquarters at 11 E. Central St., and will move to Strike Line outside the Summer Street entrance of St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

The event will also feature an appearance by the Easter Bunny, an Easter Bonnet decorating contest, and an Easter Parade by parents and kids from the St. Vincent Nurses Strike Office.

“The nurses of St. Vincent Hospital have always been a close-knit group and our bond has grown even stronger during this monument struggle for patient safety, while we wait for Tenet to come to their senses and come back to the table, we are always looking for ways to lighten the mood and lift the spirits, and we wanted to create an event to involve our families on this holiday,” said Marlena Pellegrino longtime SVH nurse and part of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The strike began on March 8, after Tenet had refused to negotiate with the nurses over improvements and unsafe patient care conditions in the hospital.

The poor conditions have only been exacerbated by the pandemic, in the last year alone, nurses have filed more than 600 official “unsafe staffing” reports in which nurses informed management that patient care conditions jeopardized the safety of their patients.

The nurses also report their patients in Worcester have experienced potentially dangerous delays in medications and other treatments, all due to lack of appropriate staffing, excessive patient assignments, and cuts to valuable support staff.

The event aims to build morale and the strength to hold on for an agreement that meets the nurses’ call for improvements in working conditions.