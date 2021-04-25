St. Vincent nurses will resume negotiations on Monday

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The nurses of St. Vincent Hospital will resume negotiations on Monday, April 26 at 3 p.m., after launching their strike on March 8 for a new contract that will include needed staffing improvements to ensure safer care for patients.

“With the resolve, we have gained over the last seven weeks on strike, we have always been willing to get back to the table in hopes of settling a contract the puts the safety and dignity of our patients first,” said Marlena Pellegrino, a longtime nurse at the hospital and co-chair of the nurses local bargaining with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Some of the staffing improvements sought by the nurses call for improved limits on the number of patients nurses are assigned on many units, including a resource nurse and a commitment to provide staff across all units.

The main staffing proposal aims for a safer patient assignment on the medical-surgical floors.

The nurses’ strike has gained support from Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Edward Markey, Congressman Jim McGovern, and Attorney General Maura Healy who have all visited the nurses’ strike line.