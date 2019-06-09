Stanley Park holds 10th annual Wheel Walk fundraiser

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser in Westfield is bringing awareness to accessibility for all.

The 10th annual Wheel Walk was held at Stanley Park in Westfield Saturday morning. Those in wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and folks who support accessibility were all invited to participate.

Dozens of community members walked to and from Beveridge Pavilion to raise money for the park. All of the funds go towards accessibility projects for Stanley Park.

Stanley Park’s Development Coordinator, Hillary Mcewan, told 22 news about the impact of the Wheel Walk has had on the park staff.

“It really made us think about what else can we do, what can we do for these kids that are stuck in a chair all day. I think it’s important for any public space. we’re a park we want people to come and have fun,” said Mcewan.

This year, the park is hoping to use the money to create more accessibility in the children’s playground.

Stanley Park hopes to create a raised sandbox and accessible swings for children in wheelchairs and children with physical disabilities.