State adjusting vacation say policy due to travel restrictions

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Many state employees will be allowed to carry vacation days that would have been lost at the end of the year into 2022 under a policy change the Human Resources Division made to adjust for the fact that travel has been restricted during the pandemic.

Instead of allowing employees to carry vacation time accrued in the last two years (2020 and 2021) into 2022, the new HRD policy allows vacation time accrued in 2019 to also be retained into 2022, the administrative head of the Gaming Commission said Thursday as that agency adopted the same policy for itself.

“So if you had an employee that had for the last several years got two weeks of vacation time, normally they’d be able to carry over four weeks. But in this event, they’d be able to carry over six weeks,” Karen Wells said, adding that it has been particularly hard for the commission’s gaming agents to take time off during the pandemic.

In a memo outlining the policy and recommendation that the Gaming Commission adopt it, Wells and Human Resources Manager Trupti Banda said that “HRD has created a schedule of new deadlines for use of this accrued time off, which will allow the carryover policy to return to normal in Calendar Year 2024.”