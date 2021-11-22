State alcohol agency to conduct bar checks during holiday season

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) will be conducting compliance checks at bars across the state from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve.

The objective of the checks is to prevent impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm during the holiday season, when many people attend events where alcohol is consumed. The ABCC will be working with local police departments that have identified high-risk locations in their communities and will focus enforcement efforts at bars identified as the last to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver.

The program is run in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Impaired Driving Crackdown, from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve, and is funded through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security – Highway Safety Division.

“We want to ensure that the holiday season is enjoyed by everyone, and to do so people need to celebrate in a responsible way,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC. “Strong enforcement and helping to deter bar owners from over-serving can prevent tragedies before they happen and helps to keep the public safe.”

According to the ABCC, alcohol is involved in 40 percent of traffic crash fatalities resulting in 17,013 fatalities and injuring an estimated 275,000 people annually. Data indicates that well over 50% of impaired driving arrests originate at bars.