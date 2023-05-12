WESTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westford Firefighters assisted the Westford Police Department, Westford Animal Control, Mass. Environmental Police and Mass. Division of Fisheries & Wildlife to help safely sedate a wild moose in distress.

Members of the B-Shift at Westford’s Forge Village Station tended to a wild moose in distress near Saint Catherine’s Church on North Main Street Friday afternoon. Wildlife officials were able to safely sedate the moose for relocation, according to Westford Fire Department.

Courtesy of Westford Fire Department

Courtesy of Westford Fire Department

Courtesy of Westford Fire Department

Once the moose was sedated, Firefighters assisted with cooling the moose off with water, and then loading her for transport to a new home.