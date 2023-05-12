WESTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westford Firefighters assisted the Westford Police Department, Westford Animal Control, Mass. Environmental Police and Mass. Division of Fisheries & Wildlife to help safely sedate a wild moose in distress.

Members of the B-Shift at Westford’s Forge Village Station tended to a wild moose in distress near Saint Catherine’s Church on North Main Street Friday afternoon. Wildlife officials were able to safely sedate the moose for relocation, according to Westford Fire Department.

  • Courtesy of Westford Fire Department
Once the moose was sedated, Firefighters assisted with cooling the moose off with water, and then loading her for transport to a new home.