(WWLP) – The Baker administration announced a $9.5 million grant program to help address COVID-19 impacts on local downtowns.

Over 120 communities will qualify.

A number of local cities and towns will get assistance including Amherst, Greenfield, Chicopee, and Springfield, just to name a few.

They’ll partner with consultants to get people back to work, support small businesses, and revitalize downtowns.