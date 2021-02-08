State awards 239 Fire Departments grants for educating youth, older adults on fire safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that 239 municipal fire departments will receive nearly $2 million in grants to fund fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.

Fire departments in 235 communities will receive Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) and Senior SAFE grants.

“Since 1996, the S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth, this program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. Program began.

The Senior SAFE Program provides firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population, seniors.

“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE Programs provide $1.9 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments.

“Youngsters and older adults are historically at greater risk in house fires, but that risk can be reduced through the targeted outreach, education, and awareness programs these grants help to fund,” said Public Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Thomas Turco.

The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.