BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 200 cities and towns across Massachusetts have been awarded grants to support recycling, composting, and waste reduction programs.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) was awarded $5.2 million in grant money through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP).

The money will be used for a number of efforts for recycling, composting, reuse, and source reduction activities that will reduce the amount of waste disposed of in landfills and incinerators. These include containers for the collection of mattresses, wheeled carts for the curbside collection of food waste, and equipment for the collection of mercury-bearing and other hazardous materials collections.

Fifteen communities have been awarded Recycling Dividends Program payments of more than $50,000: Arlington, Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Cambridge, Chicopee, Framingham, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, New Bedford, Newton, Quincy, Springfield, and Worcester.

Since 2010 SMRP has provided more than $50 million to municipalities. A full list of the recent round of awards can be found here.