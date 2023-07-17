BOSTON (WWLP) – A total of 21 municipalities and nonprofit organizations were awarded funding to repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure across Massachusetts, announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration Monday.

The Dam and Seawall program will provide $5.6 million in funding to 21 projects, which include four communities in western Massachusetts, Granby, Northampton, Orange, and Pittsfield. The grants were awarded following the storms that flooded fields and farms in western Massachusetts.

The grants support the following 17 design and permitting projects and four construction projects to improve public safety and restore ecological systems:

Dracut: Unnamed Dam/Victory Lane Dam Removal Design and Permit – $210,000

Fall River: Upper Lake Noquochoke Dam Removal – $101,250

Falmouth: Menauhant Road Public Safety and Coastal Resiliency Improvement Project Design and Permit – $238,978

Fitchburg: Scott Reservoir Dam Seepage Mitigation Project Design and Permit – $76,800

Foxborough: Glue Factory Pond West Dam Removal Design and Permit – $100,500

Gloucester: Fernwood Lake West Dam Improvements Design – $112,500

Grafton: Fisherville Dam Repair Design – $187,500

Granby: Forge Pond Dam & Dike – $75,000

Haverhill: Little River Dam Removal and River Restoration Design and Permit – $250,000

Hinsdale: Plunkett Dam Spillway Project Design and Permit – $82,500

Mashpee: Red Brook Dam Removal/Culvert Replacement and Restoration – $127,500

Natick: Design and Permitting for the Removal of the Charles River Dam in South Natick – $250,000

Northampton: Francis P. Ryan Reservoir Dam and West Whately Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project – $250,000

OARS, Inc.: Wheeler Pond Dam Removal (Berlin) – Design and Permitting – $159,900

Orange: Lake Mattawa South Dam Design – $75,000

Pittsfield: Sandwash Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project Design & Permitting – $250,000

Wareham: Parker Mills Pond Dam Removal Design – $187,500

Construction Grants

Cambridge: Cambridge Reservoir Dam/Hobbs Brook Gatehouse and Outlet Culvert Repairs – $1,000,000

Ipswich: Dow Brook Dam and Drain Improvements – $1,000,000

Neponset River Land Holding Association: Willett Pond Dam (Norwood) Low Level Outlet Repair – $460,120

New Bedford: East Rodney French Boulevard Seawall and Fort Taber Pier Repair – $412,500

Since 2013, the Dam and Seawall Program has provided $120 million in grants and loans to address deficient dams, seawalls, and levees in Massachusetts.

“Last week, I saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding impacting many people’s personal and professional lives,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure. We are proud to announce these awards, which will help us build a more resilient Massachusetts.”

“As a former mayor, I know the financial difficulties many communities face in funding these projects,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These grants enable municipalities of all sizes to address aging infrastructure immediately, and we’re acting now to ensure more resilient solutions can be implemented.”

“Seawalls, dams, and levees are some of the first structures to be impacted by changing climate, and some were never intended to withstand intense storms or rising sea levels,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Through this program, communities can address aging infrastructure, protect public water supply and prevent roadways, homes, and businesses from being damaged.”

“The Cambridge Reservoir Dam is an essential water source for my community and ensuring it is safe and in good condition is nonnegotiable,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett). “I am grateful to see the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs provide the necessary grant funding to repair the Hobbs Brook Gatehouse and Outlet Culvert so that our water is protected for years to come.”

“Last week we saw clearly how important dam maintenance and planning is and the impact extreme weather can have in our region and throughout our state,” said State Senator Paul Mark (D-Peru). “The grants for Pittsfield and Hinsdale will be very helpful with preparation and mitigation as we know the next weather event is potentially just around the corner. I applaud the Healey administration for their focus and partnership as we rebuild and plan ahead and I know this funding will go a long way in our western MA communities.”