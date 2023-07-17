BOSTON (WWLP) – A total of 21 municipalities and nonprofit organizations were awarded funding to repair dams and strengthen coastal infrastructure across Massachusetts, announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration Monday.
The Dam and Seawall program will provide $5.6 million in funding to 21 projects, which include four communities in western Massachusetts, Granby, Northampton, Orange, and Pittsfield. The grants were awarded following the storms that flooded fields and farms in western Massachusetts.
The grants support the following 17 design and permitting projects and four construction projects to improve public safety and restore ecological systems:
- Dracut: Unnamed Dam/Victory Lane Dam Removal Design and Permit – $210,000
- Fall River: Upper Lake Noquochoke Dam Removal – $101,250
- Falmouth: Menauhant Road Public Safety and Coastal Resiliency Improvement Project Design and Permit – $238,978
- Fitchburg: Scott Reservoir Dam Seepage Mitigation Project Design and Permit – $76,800
- Foxborough: Glue Factory Pond West Dam Removal Design and Permit – $100,500
- Gloucester: Fernwood Lake West Dam Improvements Design – $112,500
- Grafton: Fisherville Dam Repair Design – $187,500
- Granby: Forge Pond Dam & Dike – $75,000
- Haverhill: Little River Dam Removal and River Restoration Design and Permit – $250,000
- Hinsdale: Plunkett Dam Spillway Project Design and Permit – $82,500
- Mashpee: Red Brook Dam Removal/Culvert Replacement and Restoration – $127,500
- Natick: Design and Permitting for the Removal of the Charles River Dam in South Natick – $250,000
- Northampton: Francis P. Ryan Reservoir Dam and West Whately Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project – $250,000
- OARS, Inc.: Wheeler Pond Dam Removal (Berlin) – Design and Permitting – $159,900
- Orange: Lake Mattawa South Dam Design – $75,000
- Pittsfield: Sandwash Reservoir Dam Rehabilitation Project Design & Permitting – $250,000
- Wareham: Parker Mills Pond Dam Removal Design – $187,500
Construction Grants
- Cambridge: Cambridge Reservoir Dam/Hobbs Brook Gatehouse and Outlet Culvert Repairs – $1,000,000
- Ipswich: Dow Brook Dam and Drain Improvements – $1,000,000
- Neponset River Land Holding Association: Willett Pond Dam (Norwood) Low Level Outlet Repair – $460,120
- New Bedford: East Rodney French Boulevard Seawall and Fort Taber Pier Repair – $412,500
Since 2013, the Dam and Seawall Program has provided $120 million in grants and loans to address deficient dams, seawalls, and levees in Massachusetts.
“Last week, I saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding impacting many people’s personal and professional lives,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure. We are proud to announce these awards, which will help us build a more resilient Massachusetts.”
“As a former mayor, I know the financial difficulties many communities face in funding these projects,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These grants enable municipalities of all sizes to address aging infrastructure immediately, and we’re acting now to ensure more resilient solutions can be implemented.”
“Seawalls, dams, and levees are some of the first structures to be impacted by changing climate, and some were never intended to withstand intense storms or rising sea levels,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Through this program, communities can address aging infrastructure, protect public water supply and prevent roadways, homes, and businesses from being damaged.”
“The Cambridge Reservoir Dam is an essential water source for my community and ensuring it is safe and in good condition is nonnegotiable,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett). “I am grateful to see the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs provide the necessary grant funding to repair the Hobbs Brook Gatehouse and Outlet Culvert so that our water is protected for years to come.”
“Last week we saw clearly how important dam maintenance and planning is and the impact extreme weather can have in our region and throughout our state,” said State Senator Paul Mark (D-Peru). “The grants for Pittsfield and Hinsdale will be very helpful with preparation and mitigation as we know the next weather event is potentially just around the corner. I applaud the Healey administration for their focus and partnership as we rebuild and plan ahead and I know this funding will go a long way in our western MA communities.”