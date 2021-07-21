State awards over $6 million as part of Complete Street funding program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Eighteen cities and towns within the Baystate were awarded their share of $6.05 million as part of the first round of 2022 Complete Streets funding project.

These grants will be used by each town to fund local infrastructure projects to improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.

The program describes a “complete street” to be one that allows for safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for everyone regardless of their mode of transportation. The purpose of the program is to encourage Massachusetts municipalities to integrate complete streets policy in their regular city planning.

“The Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded $61 million in funding through 190 grant awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities… This program continues to make great strides in increasing mobility and connectivity to ensure that safe transportation options are available throughout the Commonwealth.” Gov. Charlie Baker

The 18 cities and towns to receive funding a part of the program were: