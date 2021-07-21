State awards over $6 million as part of Complete Street funding program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Eighteen cities and towns within the Baystate were awarded their share of $6.05 million as part of the first round of 2022 Complete Streets funding project.
These grants will be used by each town to fund local infrastructure projects to improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.
The program describes a “complete street” to be one that allows for safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for everyone regardless of their mode of transportation. The purpose of the program is to encourage Massachusetts municipalities to integrate complete streets policy in their regular city planning.
“The Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded $61 million in funding through 190 grant awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities… This program continues to make great strides in increasing mobility and connectivity to ensure that safe transportation options are available throughout the Commonwealth.”Gov. Charlie Baker
The 18 cities and towns to receive funding a part of the program were:
- Auburn received $231,216 to install a new multi-use path that will provide safe and reliable access from Auburn Street to the Auburn Public Library, providing a direct route for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel between the library and Goddard Park.
- Brookfield received $400,000 to improve safety and access along River Street (Route 148) to Post Road/South Maple Street (Route 9) with new sidewalks and pavement markings to delineate bi-directional travel lanes, a parking lane and bicycle facilities. The project also involves implementing geometric upgrades at the road’s intersection with Post Road (Route 9) to provide safe access for pedestrians at the Brookfield Elementary School.
- Cambridge received $400,000 to construct a ten-foot two-way separated bike lane and a sidewalk where there is currently none along the north side of Huron Avenue between Fresh Pond Parkway and Glacken Field.
- East Bridgewater received $372,531 for the installation of new sidewalks, bicycle racks, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, tactile warning panels, and speed feedback signs at various locations.
- Fairhaven received $332,636 to conduct a lane diet and add buffered bike lanes along Alden and Howland Roads to Bridge Street, as well as to provide crosswalk improvements, new bus shelters, and speed feedback signs at various locations.
- Lancaster received $400,000 to implement traffic calming principles to increase safety at intersection of Main Street, Center Bridge Road, and Neck Road. The project will also reconstruct 2,100 feet of sidewalk on the northwest side of Main Street between the Nashua River Bridge and Whitcomb Drive and extend curbs and add a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at an existing crosswalk on Main Street at George Hill Road.
- Lenox received $398,035 to upgrade existing crosswalks, replace curb ramps, and install new curb extensions, a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon, and speed feedback signs in various locations near Lenox Memorial Middle/High School.
- Medford received $400,000 to implement safety improvements at Haines Square including ADA-compliant curb ramps, detectable warning surfaces, sidewalks, curb extensions, crosswalks, bicycle signage, and bicycle-safe drain grates.
- Millbury received $225,501 to install pedestrian, bicyclist, drainage, and landscaping improvements along Elm Street from Harris Place to River Street, providing key improvements to pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
- Natick received $336,942 to implement pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements along Campus Drive/West Street adjacent to Natick High School, closing important network gaps.
- North Brookfield received $400,000 to reconstruct deteriorated sidewalk and install new LED lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, curb extensions, mid-block pedestrian crosswalks, parking stall markings, landscaping, and signage on the east side of North Main Street from the Hannaford Supermarket entrance to Maple Street.
- Northbridge received $400,000 to provide crosswalk improvements and wayfinding for the Mumford Riverwalk at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Cross Street, as well as to construct a sidewalk on the southbound side of Linwood Avenue to the Mumford Riverwalk. The project will also reconstruct a section of sidewalk in front of the Northbridge Middle School sports fields and improve the existing crossings on the north side of Linwood Avenue between the Northbridge Middle and High Schools.
- Norwell received $199,056 for the installation of 1,900 feet of sidewalk and several new crosswalks on the north side of Main Street/Route 123 between Paradise Drive and Lincoln Street.
- Rutland received $399,983 to improve access and safety in the downtown area with sidewalk
- and crosswalk improvements, as well as the installation of new bike racks at various locations near student and senior destinations.
- Springfield received $192,500 for the installation of bicycle facilities along a critical gap in the Tapley Street Corridor as well as the construction of new sidewalks on Bay Street to better serve pedestrians near Central High School. The project will also implement improvements along Trafton Road including sidewalk, sharrows, and bike signage.
- Uxbridge received $399,316 to improve safety, mobility and accessibility for residents with pedestrian improvements around Whitin Elementary School. This includes constructing accessible curb ramps at Rogerson Crossing and Londonderry Way and reconstructing 1,100 feet of sidewalk along the east side of Granite Street to Hartford Avenue. The project will also replace the crosswalk at Rogerson Crossing and two crosswalks at Londonderry Way.
- Whately received $165,098 to construct a shared use path and new crossing with pedestrian warning signs from Long Plain Road to Whately Elementary School. The project will also implement a road diet on Conway Road from Upper Reservoir to Webber Road and install solar-powered radar speed feedback signs at various locations. Funding will also be used to reconstruct existing sidewalk on the east side of roadway from Town Hall to the Congregational Church.
- Winchendon received $399,831 to redesign the Maple Street/Central Street intersection to close network gaps and create connectivity to and between public amenities and vital services by implementing a lane diet and new pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations.