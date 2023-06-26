MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 27 beginning at 9AM.

Topics on the agenda include discussion on the health and physical education framework, student data trend analysis, student discipline regulations, educator licensure regulations, and the education budget.

The meeting will be held at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 75 Pleasant St., in Malden and will be live streamed for public viewing.