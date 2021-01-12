State capitols increase security ahead of Biden’s inauguration

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State capitols across the country are on high alert as we get closer to the January 20 inauguration.

The FBI said they are concerned about the possibility of armed protests in all 50 state capitols ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Massachusetts State Police said they have received no specific threats at the State House after the FBI sent an alert to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of calls for “peaceful armed protests” planned at all 50 state capitols.

The extra security around the country comes after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and leaders of the house and senate issued a joint statement saying they are “aware of the need to ensure the safety of this building and those who work within it.”

22News spoke with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle as she reacted to the riots, calling the attacks at the capitol, domestic terrorism.

“I feel like our state officials are really on point and they are listening to what is going on in the larger communities and well as tips that are coming in and I fell that we will be much more prepared as country, as a state government as well as on a municipal level,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

In response, the National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washington monument which began on January 11 and usually continue until January 24.

There will be extra security at the U.S. Capitol on January 20 to help prevent any issues.