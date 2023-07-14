BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) has declared an end to the drought that has impacted several regions of the state.

The EEA says the decision was made after above normal rainfall for the month of June found all seven regions at Level 0-Normal Conditions, including the Western and Cape Cod Regions, which were previously declared at a Level-1 Mild Drought. State officials expect above-average precipitation and near to slightly above-average temperatures for the rest of July.

“After a week of devastating floods in Western Massachusetts, it should not come as a surprise that the drought has lifted,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “In recent months, we’ve seen droughts, flooding, and wildfire smoke across our region. The climate crisis is very much here. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is focused on addressing these impacts on all fronts – from disaster response to water conservation efforts, to a swift transition to clean energy. We continue to monitor water levels closely as weather becomes more extreme.”

Courtesy Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA)

The Drought Management Task Force will not meet again until a region in the state is experiencing drought conditions. State agencies will continue to monitor and assess conditions. For further information on water conservation and what residents and communities can do, please visit EEA’s Drought page and water conservation page.