State designates “Cyber Aware Communities” to Southwick and Blandford school districts

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The top performing participants in this year’s round of the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program were designated Cyber Aware Communities at a virtual event hosted during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS).

Cyberattacks on municipal government and education systems are on the rise nationwide as cyber threat actors are utilizing common threat actions such as phishing, smishing, hacking, and ransomware attacks to gain access to an organization’s IT networks and sensitive data, and recent high profile ransomware attacks and hacks have disrupted operations in both the public and private sector. Identified by the National Governors Association (NGA) as “the single most effective factor in preventing security breaches and data losses,” employee cybersecurity awareness training is a critical tool for organizations to prepare its workforce to best defend against potential cyber threats.  

The Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program is managed by EOTSS’ Office of Municipal and School Technology (OMST) as an effort to invest in modernizing cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. In the first two years of the program, 62,000 municipal and public school employees have enrolled in the program, gaining access to critical end-user training, evaluations, and threat simulations. Participating organizations include large cities, small towns, and school districts state wide. Results have shown that participants receiving the cybersecurity awareness training on average saw a 6-point improvement on the final assessment of the training course.  

The full list of awardees recognized as a Cyber Aware Community: 

Cyber Aware Community 
Town of Acushnet 
Barnstable Police 
Town of Blandford 
Bristol County Agricultural High School 
Town of Concord 
Town of Dennis 
Town of Dover 
Town of Dracut 
Town of Dudley 
Town of East Bridgewater 
Town of Edgartown 
Town of Foxborough 
Freetown-Lakeville Regional School District 
City of Gloucester 
Maynard Public Schools 
Town of Medway 
Town of Nantucket 
Natick Public Schools 
New Bedford Public Schools 
Town of Norfolk 
Town of Orleans 
Town of Provincetown 
Rockland Public Schools 
Sandwich Public Schools 
Town of Scituate 
Southwick, Public Safety 
South Shore Regional Vocational Technical School District 
Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District (STGRSD) 
Town of Sutton 
Town of Truro 
Town of Wareham 
Wellesley Public Schools 
Town of Wilmington 
City of Worcester 

For more information on the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program here. Additional cybersecurity and IT resources available to municipalities and public schools can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories