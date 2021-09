State environmental officials to celebrate climate week in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP/Mass.gov) – Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides will participate in events held across the state to celebrate Climate Week in Massachusetts.

Quincy

Monday at 9 a.m., Secretary Theoharides joins DOER Commissioner Patrick Woodcock at the Hancock Adams Common in Quincy to announce Green Communities Grants.

New Bedford

Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., Secretary Theoharides joins MassCEC Interim CEO Jennifer Daloisio at Bristol Community College to visit the offshore wind training facility site.

West Springfield

Thursday at 10 a.m., Secretary Theoharides joins MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux and DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery for Massachusetts Day at The Big E.

Westfield

Thursday at 2 p.m., Secretary Theoharides joins DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery at General Shepard Park for Greening the Gateway Cities 30,000th Tree Planting.

North Andover

Friday at 3 p.m. Secretary Theoharides joins DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg visits Greater Lawrence Sanitary District Site at 240 Charles Street.