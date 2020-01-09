State estimates cost of $350 million to replace crumbling foundations

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report by a state task force has found that thousands of homes in Massachusetts could be at risk of having a crumbling foundation.

The “Final Report of the Special Commission to Study the Financial and Economic Impacts of Crumbling Concrete Foundations due to the Presence of Pyrrhotite” estimates that about 2,000 homes were built with concrete that contains Pyrrhotite.

The concrete originated from the JJ Mottes Concrete Company in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, during the years 1983 – 2015, and was sourced from Becker’s Quarry in Willington, Connecticut. Pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral in stone in this part of Connecticut.

Pyrrhotite causes a foundation to deteriorate over time when it’s exposed to water and air. The concrete cracks – and becomes structurally unsound.

Towns within a 20-mile radius of Stafford Springs were deemed to be the most at-risk by the Special Commission. These towns include Wales, Holland, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Brimfield, Palmer, Monson, Hampden, Wilbraham, Springfield, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, as well as parts of Dudley, Charlton, Brookfield, Warren, Ludlow, Ware, Belchertown, and Agawam.

The most effective way to fix the issue is to completely remove the home’s foundation. It could cost a homeowner between $150,000 – $250,000 to jack their home up, remove the old concrete, and replace it.

The report recommends creating a fund to help homeowners pay for this process.

“Homeowners here, this wasn’t their fault,” said State Senator Eric Lesser, who was involved in creating the report. “They didn’t do anything wrong. So, we want to make sure any solution is fair to everybody that involved.”

Crumbling foundations are not covered by most insurance companies. Sen. Lesser told 22News that lawmakers will be questioning insurance companies about their policies.

If you are concerned that your home might be at risk of having a crumbling foundation, Sen. Lesser says you should get it tested. You can contact his office. Massachusetts reimburses homeowners within a 20-mile radius of JJ Mottes Concrete Company for visual testing conducted by a licensed professional engineer at 100% up to $400, and for core testing at a 75% rate up to $5,000.