State faces dramatic drop in revenue; lottery sales plunge

Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts budget watchers are predicting a steep drop in revenue in the face of the coronavirus economic shutdown. Democratic House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said Tuesday the House typically holds its budget debate in April, a timeline he said is no longer feasible.

Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Eileen McAnneny said the state could see a decline of billions of dollars in revenue and massive layoffs as high as 570,000. That could push the unemployment rate to nearly 18%. One bright spot is the state’s nearly $3.5 billion rainy day fund.

