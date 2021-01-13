State fire marshal suspends local company for violating fire codes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On January 11 the State Fire Marshal of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services issued a ten-year suspension for the local company Advanced Air Quality for violating a fire code.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the Hood Cleaning Certificate of registration for James Van Houten, Owner of Advanced Air Quality in Springfield, has been suspended and both he and the company are prohibited from working for five years and will then be put on probation.

The Department of Fire Services and the Longmeadow Fire Department conducted an investigation where they found the company to be violating the Massachusetts State Fire Code.

The Code Compliance and Enforcement Unit is asking residents to contact them at 978-567-3375 if they believe any work is being done by the company or James Van Houten.