State freezes pension of Former State Trooper Paul Cesan of Southwick

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has frozen the pension of a former state trooper from Southwick, in connection with the overtime scandal that has rocked the Massachusetts state police.

The 22News I-Team has learned that the State Retirement Board voted Thursday to suspend Trooper Paul Cesan’s pension, effective July 1st.

Cesan was sentenced to probation and restitution earlier this week, after he admitted to stealing nearly $30,000 in overtime pay for shifts he never worked.

He retired from his position at the Westfield Barracks in March 2018, once the overtime scandal was exposed.

A spokesperson from Treasurer’s office also confirmed for the I-Team, that Trooper Gary Herman of Chester, has not yet submitted an application to retire, and therefore isn’t receiving benefits at this time.

Herman also worked out of the Westfield Barracks, and admitted to collecting $12,486 for overtime shifts he did not work.

He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement last October, and was recently sentenced to one day in prison, which was deemed served, one year of supervised release with the first months to be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay $12,468 in restitution.

A hearing officer will now look into both of these cases, then submit recommendations to the State Retirement Board at a later date.

The Board will then make a determination about pension forfeiture.