BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A new program will provide funding to help public colleges and universities upgrade their energy infrastructure to meet the state’s zero carbon emission goals.

The $50 million program will pay for projects that advance state decarbonization efforts, address deferred maintenance, and increase climate resilience at the five University of Massachusetts (UMass) campuses, nine state universities, and 15 community colleges.

The money was included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget signed by Governor Maura Healey in August 2023, creating the funding program as part of a blueprint to utilize new revenue generated from the Fair Share income surtax.

“This investment in the Massachusetts public higher education system will benefit generations of students to come,” said Secretary of Administration & Finance Matthew J. Gorzkowicz. “We are grateful for the legislature’s partnership in maximizing the benefits we can provide to the Massachusetts education system by utilizing the new Fair Share revenue.”

“These investments will allow our colleges and universities to advance their goals of greater carbon efficiency, a priority shared by campus leaders, faculty, staff and students,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega. “These funds will bring needed support to campuses’ ongoing sustainability efforts, resulting in lasting benefits for these public institutions, students and our Commonwealth.”

Over 235,000 students attend public colleges and universities in Massachusetts, generating two-thirds of the carbon emissions in the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) portfolio.

With the Executive Office of Education, the Department of Higher Education, and DCAMM, the schools will identify, plan, and complete projects using the funds by June 30, 2025. Examples of projects eligible for this program include:

Energy efficiency projects that lessen the consumption of onsite fossil fuels

Electrification–including but not limited to installing heat pumps or heat pump hot water heaters, EV charging, and onsite renewables

Building envelope repairs–including but not limited to window replacements, door replacements, insulation, and weatherization

Tree planting and the creation of carbon sinks

Projects that encourage walking/biking in lieu of vehicular trips

Programmatic projects that result in more efficient space use

The money will be disbursed based on square footage and carbon emissions. The UMass system is expected to receive $26.5-million, $11.6 million to be divided among state universities, and approximately $11.9 million for community colleges statewide.