WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker continued his tour of western Massachusetts Tuesday to talk about the impacts of the administration’s climate resiliency grant program.
$1.8 million is going towards a new public safety complex allowing a small town to get the energy-efficient upgrades that wouldn’t have been in the budget without this money.
“Williamsburg residents are well aware of how the world is changing,” Paul Wetzel is the lead organizer who helped lock in a grant for the town of Williamsburg. It’s called the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant or MVP action grant. It was created five years ago by the Baker-Polito Administration with the idea of giving communities funds to help make projects more efficient.
Even if everything was better tomorrow we’d still have to do a lot of this adaptation and resiliency work which is why it’s so important to us that we have communities that are stepping up.”
Speaking at the site of where the new public safety complex will go, Paul said the old police and fire stations were built more than 100 years ago, lack insulation, and can’t fit modern emergency vehicles. With this new building, the MVP action grant money allows the town to afford energy-efficient upgrades like solar panels.
“Building this public safety complex is a once in our lifetime chance for the town to construct a building that not only meets the modern needs of police and fire departments but also demonstrates best practices and sustainable solutions.” Paul Wetzel, lead organizer
In five years, the MVP action grant program has given $100 million across the state.
“Since we started the program in 2017, the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program has played a large role in helping cities and towns across the state fight climate change by investing $100 million in 341 municipalities, or 97% of the Commonwealth’s communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “With this latest round of MVP funding, we are making the single largest investment in the program by directing nearly $33 million towards critical climate resilience projects throughout Massachusetts.”
“This is the sixth round of MVP funding, and we are making a major push forward by funding more climate resilience implementation projects than ever before,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “It has been rewarding to see projects move through the phases from planning to design to construction and implementation over the last five years, and we are starting to see the tangible difference these projects are making in our communities as we prepare for a changing climate.”
“Every year the real need for climate resilience funding becomes even more important for our municipal partners, who have remained steadfast in their commitment to the hard work of preparing their communities for climate change,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “It is extremely gratifying to see more dollars than ever before being put towards local projects, such as drought mitigation, stormwater and culvert upgrades, and land acquisitions, which will have numerous positive impacts on the state’s residents for many years to come.”
The following communities will receive funding to complete the MVP planning process:
|Grantee
|MVP Program Region
|Total Award
|Hancock
|Berkshires & Hilltowns
|$27,000
|Hanover
|Greater Boston
|$36,700
|Lee
|Berkshires & Hilltowns
|$27,000
|Middlefield
|Berkshires & Hilltowns
|$27,000
|Monroe
|Berkshires & Hilltowns
|$25,000
|West Stockbridge
|Berkshires & Hilltowns
|$15,000
|Total (6)
|Total: $157,700
The following projects are receiving Action Grants:
|Grantee
|Project Title
|Grant Award
|Andover & Lawrence
|Shawsheen River Nature-Based Flood Resilience
|$271,705
|Ayer & Devens
|Ayer-Devens Main Streets Regional Pocket Forests Pilot Project
|$282,624
|Belchertown
|Scarborough Brook Watershed Improvements
|$139,500
|Berlin
|Horseshoe Pond Acquisition Project
|$874,268
|Beverly
|Bass River District Resilience Plan
|$200,000
|Boxford
|Increasing Watershed Scale Resiliency in Boxford Through Culvert Upgrades in the Howlett Brook Watershed
|$265,900
|Brockton
|Trout Brook Flood Resilience
|$157,300
|Brookline
|Climate Crisis Action and Resilience Plan Update
|$75,000
|Cambridge
|Cambridge Community Corps Climate Readiness Initiative
|$150,000
|Chatham, Provincetown, Harwich, Mashpee, & Falmouth
|Regional Low Lying Road Assessment and Feasibility
|$205,479
|Chatham Brewster, Harwich, & Orleans
|Pleasant Bay Climate Adaptation Action Plan
|$292,710
|Chelsea, Revere, & Winthrop
|Envisioning Resilience in the North Suffolk Region through Community Preparedness
|$87,500
|Chelsea
|Eastern Ave. Alternatives Analysis + Conceptual Design
|$333,492
|Chelsea, Somerville, Everett, Malden, Revere, & Winthrop
|Equitable Coastal Resilience and Redevelopment in Lower Mystic
|$556,000
|Chester, Blandford, & Middlefield
|Evaluating & Planning for Resilient Rural Dirt Roads
|$317,550
|Dedham & Neponset Watershed Communities
|Neponset Watershed Regional Adaptation Strategy and Flood Model
|$389,457
|Dennis
|Pound Pond – Flood Mitigation and Storm Drainage Improvements Dennis, Massachusetts – Phase 2 Final Design
|$73,628
|Dracut
|Design and Permitting for Collinsville Dam Removal Project
|$174,000
|Easthampton
|Emerald Place Resiliency
|$117,800
|Essex
|Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project
|$222,037
|Everett & Chelsea
|Island End River Flood Resilience Project
|$2,998,600
|Everett, Malden, Chelsea, & Arlington
|Beat the Heat: Wicked Cool Outdoors / Venza el Calor: Súper Fresco Afuera
|$339,915
|Fairhaven
|Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment
|$40,000
|Fall River & Westport
|South Watuppa Pond Green Infrastructure Blue Water Restoration
|$379,875
|Fall River
|Fall River CSO Treatment Study
|$1,163,000
|Fitchburg
|Generating Resiliency in Downtown Fitchburg with Nature-Based Solutions
|$109,000
|Framingham
|Walnut Street Neighborhood Flood Mitigation -Permits & Easements
|$155,000
|Great Barrington
|Lake Mansfield Recreation Area Improvements Phase 1
|$992,500
|Hatfield
|Climate-Smart Comprehensive Planning for Hatfield
|$283,900
|Hudson, Framingham, & Natick
|SuAsCo Natural Climate Solutions Project
|$314,393
|Hull
|Hull Climate Adaption Roadmap; Alternatives Analysis for the Hampton Circle Area
|$198,624
|Lincoln
|Town of Lincoln Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (L-CAP) Proposal
|$100,000
|Longmeadow
|Toward the New Normal: Envisioning an Inclusive & Resilient Longmeadow
|$235,555
|Lowell
|Resilient Urban Forest Master Plan and Urban Heat Island Assessment
|$93,000
|Malden
|Malden River Works for Waterfront Equity and Resilience
|$200,550
|Mashpee
|Increasing Resilience to Harmful Algal Blooms in Santuit Pond Stormwater Retrofit Implementation – Phase 1
|$469,037
|Mattapoisett, Fairhaven, Marion, Rochester, & Acushnet
|Mattapoisett River Valley Water Supply Resilience Project
|$4,500,000
|Medford
|Interconnected Resiliency Network & Resilient Communications
|$416,738
|Medford
|Andrews School Resilient Emergency Shelter
|$670,568
|Middleborough
|Picone Farm Preservation for Climate Resiliency, Flood Storage, Water Quality & Food Security
|$1,364,325
|Monson
|Chicopee Brook Flood Resilience Improvements
|$295,000
|Montague
|Incorporating Climate Resiliency into the Montague Comprehensive Plan
|$80,000
|Monterey
|Enhancing Flood Resiliency Through the Evaluation and Redesign of Critical Infrastructure Along the Konkapot River – Phase II Final Design & Permitting
|$124,071
|Natick & Charles River Watershed Communities
|Building Resilience Across the Charles River Watershed Phase III
|$333,070
|New Bedford
|Kempton Street Corridor Green Infrastructure
|$161,800
|Northampton
|Climate Resilient Downtown Affordable Housing
|$921,300
|Oak Bluffs
|Vulnerability Assessment and Permit Level Design of Coastal Resilience Improvements for Dukes County Ave Pump Station
|$69,529
|Plympton
|Preserving Turkey Swamp: A Keystone Goal
|$502,500
|Reading & Mystic River Watershed Communities
|Maillet, Sommes, Morgan Constructed Stormwater Wetland
|$2,116,578
|Revere
|Diamond Creek Catchment Improvements Investigation and Assessment
|$235,509
|Revere, Saugus, Malden, Everett, & Lynn
|Regional Saugus River Watershed Vulnerability and Adaptation Study
|$150,872
|Richmond & West Stockbridge
|Resilient Stormwater Action and Implementation Plan
|$265,408
|Rowe, Heath, Shelburne, & Conway
|Community Driven Forest Climate Adaptation: Implementing the Forest Climate Resilience Program in the Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership
|$164,450
|Salem
|Collins Cove to Willows Resilience Study
|$234,565
|Seekonk
|Attleboro Dye Works Dam Removal: Design & Permitting
|$191,000
|Sherborn
|Sherborn’s Climate Activation and Resilience Plan- A Model for Climate Mobilization for the MetroWest Region
|$38,145
|Shrewsbury
|Regulatory Update for Sustainable Parking Requirements
|$90,000
|Shrewsbury
|Climate Action and Resilience Plan
|$100,000
|South Hadley
|Queensville Dam and Buttery Brook Restoration
|$162,000
|Stoneham
|Stoneham High School Wetland Restoration
|$108,700
|Stoughton
|Stoughton Town-wide Drainage Model, Vulnerability Assessment, and Adaptation Strategies to Mitigate Future Flooding
|$218,175
|Stow
|Stow Acres North Acquisition and Climate Resilience Master Plan
|$1,135,000
|Sutton
|Manchaug Village Water Resource Resiliency Action Plan
|$75,000
|Templeton
|Old Royalston Road Culvert Replacement
|$503,225
|Uxbridge
|Home Brew Dam and Whitin Pond Dam Removal
|$185,450
|Waltham
|Designing a Resilient Chester Brook Corridor
|$143,900
|Ware
|Muddy Brook Subwatershed Resiliency Master Plan
|$42,740
|Whately
|Whately Energy Resilience and Education
|$304,778
|Williamsburg
|Williamsburg Public Safety Complex
|$1,831,137
|Woburn & Mystic River Watershed Communities
|Hurld Park – Heat Resilient Park
|$271,425
|Worcester
|Drainage and Green Infrastructure Master Plan
|$1,253,091
|Wrentham & Norfolk
|Eagle Dam Removal Phase II
|$41,337
|Yarmouth
|Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan
|$80,089
|Total: 73
|Total: $32,640,374
“The MVP grant program is among the most relevant and the most effective in the Commonwealth,” said State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). “I’m absolutely delighted to see substantial funds flowing to western Massachusetts thanks to the stellar work of EEA officials and municipal leaders alike. I look forward to offering sustained support for this critical initiative.”
“We are witnessing the elevated impact of climate change in our small towns, including storms that wipe out culverts, bridges, and roads,” said State Senator Adam Hinds (D-Pittsfield). “I am proud of the relationship between the legislature and the administration to act forcefully in support of our municipalities that often struggle to keep up with demand.”
“Communities often struggle with figuring out how to stretch dollars to fund critical projects. The infusion of funds to Northampton, Williamsburg, and Hatfield in my district will go a long way to support projects that will help ensure these communities are climate ready,” said State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton). “I am extremely grateful that the Commonwealth has acknowledged the importance of offering tangible support to these cities and towns today.”