State grant to assure construction of regional animal control facility

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – A $133,000 grant from the state all but assures construction of a regional animal control facility for several Eastern Hampden and Hampshire County communities.

Plans for the long sought after building that now with state funds can move forward at an accelerated pace. Palmer town manager Charles Blandford told 22News, towns in the area have needed a consolidated animal control facility for a long time.

“It started several years ago, a lot of animal shelters in towns were in bad shape, and so we forged a regional agreement between Palmer and Monson, and then we expanded it to include Ware and Warren,” Blandford said to 22News.

The regional animal control facility will be built in Warren.

Representatives from each of the towns involved will meet in Warren on Wednesday to discuss accelerating the building’s construction.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.