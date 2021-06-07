State “Green Team” award recognizes student efforts in environmental stewardship

BOSTON (WWLP) – Students from 19 Massachusetts schools were recognized for outstanding environmental actions as members of the “Green Team,” a statewide environmental education program, including two from western Massachusetts.

The program sponsored by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

Students of any age can participate in the Green Team program, where students collaborate to reduce pollution and protect the environment. More than 26,000 students in 163 classes at 150 schools joined the Green Team program this school year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and that most students were attending classes on a hybrid schedule or were fully remote for at least part of the year. The efforts led to many flourishing home gardens, and successful organizing and outreach in local communities.

Students took part in a range of activities, including expanding school recycling programs, researching electric vehicles, collecting textiles for donation and recycling, starting compost piles at home and school, using the compost generated to nourish a garden to grow vegetables, making their school driveways “Idle-Free Zones,” increasing energy efficiency in their schools and communities, and reducing their carbon footprint at school and at home. These activities incorporated classroom disciplines from the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), reading, writing, art, and other non-classroom, interrelated projects.

Participating teachers received a digital Green Team Kit containing classroom posters, lesson plans, recycling tips and access to a library of other resources. In addition, nine schools received recycling equipment from the Green Team to initiate or expand school recycling programs. Three schools received signs reading “Idle-Free Zone” from the Green Team that serve as a visual reminder to drivers to turn off their engines while waiting in the schoolyard.

Participating classes entered into a drawing for prizes, and 19 classes received prizes for their efforts. All the participating schools will receive a link to a remote interactive performance by environmental “edu-tainer” Jack Golden in addition to their tangible prizes, such as gift cards to local garden centers for trees and gardening supplies to further “green” their schools; bookmarks embedded with seeds to plant; and pencils and key chains made from recycled materials.

To learn more or to participate in the 2021-2022 school year, the 20th year for the Green Team, teachers may sign up online here.

The following are Green Team prize winners: