State health dept. confirms third human case of West Nile virus

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials have announced a third human case of the West Nile virus infection Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a lab testing confirmed a man in his 60s from Middlesex County as the third person in the state with the virus this year. They say the man was exposed to the virus sometime in September and there are no risk level changes in the area at this time.

The two other human cases of the West Nile virus in the state were identified as a man in his 60s also from Middlesex County and another man in his 50s from Plymouth County.

There are 15 communities at moderate risk for WNV. A map of the state’s current WNV and EEE risk levels can be found here.

There have also been 12 human cases of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, EEE, in Massachusetts. Eight horses and one goat have also been confirmed with EEE.

Click here for information on how to protect yourself from mosquito bites.