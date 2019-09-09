State health officials raising awareness on opioid crisis during National Recovery Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Recovery Month, which aims to raise awareness on the opioid crisis and substance use disorders.

The very powerful drug fentanyl is being laced into more and more illegal drugs in western Massachusetts. Just a small amount can kill you.

“I had an overdose from fentanyl. I’m lucky to have escaped that and to have found treatment,” said Nick Serre of Westfield.

Its been two years since Serre almost died from a fentanyl overdose. He explained to 22News, “Actively using, as you can imagine, is awful, terrible, nothing good about it. The fentanyl now-a-days is a scary thing. A lot of people are dying from it.”

State health officials are blaming fentanyl for nearly 90 percent of all opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose at Mercy Medical Center, said, “It’s about 100 times more powerful than heroin and perhaps even more so than morphine. Now when its taken into the body, it can slow down the breathing rate and because of that it can cause the heart to stop.”

Dr. Roose said Springfield was one of the urban communities where opioid overdose deaths actually went up.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is working with local law enforcement and the federal and state governments to take dealers off the streets.

“Overdoses are still happening and we are working on that and its very sad. But it’s really a safety issue because what’s being sold doesn’t have an ingredient list on that,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni told 22News they’re now seeing more fentanyl being mixed in with cocaine. He said most of the fentanyl is being produced in Mexico and China and its being smuggled into the country in pills and powder form.