State highway renumbering work almost complete

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be working on the final corridor to be completed under the Statewide Exit Renumbering Project.
Work crews will begin installation of the milepost-based signs at all exits along Interstate 290 and Interstate 395, between Marlborough and Webster, on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday. The work will be done during overnight hours and is expected to take about two weeks.
MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project is converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. Historically, interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts had used sequential numbers for identifying exits.
MassDOT has completed converting the exit numbers on the following corridors to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements:
- Interstate 84
- Interstate 90
- Interstate 91
- Interstate 93
- Interstate 95
- Interstate 190
- Interstate 195
- Interstate 295
- Interstate 495
- Route 2
- Route 3
- Route 6
- Route 24
- Route 25
- Route 128
- Route 140
- Route 146
- US Route 3
All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted as conditions warrant. More information on this project can be found on the EXIT RENUMBERING PROJECT website.