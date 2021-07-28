State highway renumbering work almost complete

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be working on the final corridor to be completed under the Statewide Exit Renumbering Project.

Work crews will begin installation of the milepost-based signs at all exits along Interstate 290 and Interstate 395, between Marlborough and Webster, on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday. The work will be done during overnight hours and is expected to take about two weeks.

MassDOT’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project is converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. Historically, interstates and major roadways in Massachusetts had used sequential numbers for identifying exits.

MassDOT has completed converting the exit numbers on the following corridors to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements:

Interstate 84

Interstate 90

Interstate 91

Interstate 93

Interstate 95

Interstate 190

Interstate 195

Interstate 295

Interstate 495

Route 2

Route 3

Route 6

Route 24

Route 25

Route 128

Route 140

Route 146

US Route 3

All work is weather dependent and construction dates may be adjusted as conditions warrant. More information on this project can be found on the EXIT RENUMBERING PROJECT website.