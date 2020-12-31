State investigators to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 safety standards, curfew

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has a special team of investigators that will be going to restaurants and bars to ensure they’re following all the COVID-19 safety standards, and the 10:00 p.m. mandatory curfew.

According to the Massachusetts Alcohol Beverages Control Commission, 38 bars in the state have had their liquor licenses suspended during this pandemic, after investigators found them to be violating the safety standards. Those include ensuring the staff and customers are wearing masks, and that there is proper social distancing.

The 10:00 p.m. curfew will make it an early night for Northampton bars and restaurants.

“We can’t dwell on the little things at this point, we just want to remind people you should support local businesses you want to see at the end of this. It’s not just one night,” said Kyle Anderson, General Manager of The Dirty Truth.

Anderson told 22News they know of local businesses that have been checked by investigators. To date, state investigators have found that the majority of restaurants have been in compliance with the governors orders and safety standards.

Local and state police have also increased impaired driving patrols to keep the roads safe Thursday night. This is part of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.