BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will be selling limited surplus antlerless deer permits beginning on Wednesday, September 28.

This is a first come-first serve limited offer for permits in zones 3,9, and 12. They go on sale at 9AM and are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information on how to purchase a permit, use this link to go to the state’s website.