State lawmakers resume hearings on proposed “Ollie’s Law”

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)-It was last November, Amy Baxter lost her labradoodle, Ollie.

He was still less than one year old, when he was viciously attacked by dogs at a day care facility.



“The mauling was preventable, I think we can prevent it from happening in the future, if this bill passes,” said Amy Baxter, the owner of Ollie.

She’s referring to Ollie’s Law, a bill filed by State. Representative Brian Ashe.



“There’s a lot of doggy day cares out there,” said Ashe. “If they aren’t regulated, just like any business, something bad can happen, just like this happened to Ollie.



It was at an East Longmeadow dog day care center where ollie was mauled by dogs and later died from his injuries. The bill would set specific regulations to protect dogs and the facilities themselves. According to Ashe, those regulations would include mandating a proper dog to staff ratio, and an emergency plan in the event of malicious behavior. In the meantime, this is Amy’s advice for dog owners that need to use a day care center.



“Do your homework, this hodge-podge of municipal ordinances, doesn’t protect your or your dog, so that’s what we are trying to get this state law passed,” said Amy Baxter.



As he hopes to bring the legislation out of committee, and to the house floor where a vote could hopefully then take place.