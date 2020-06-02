State legislators to gather for news conference in Boston in response to protests, police brutality, racism

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and elected officials of color will join together for a news conference in Boston Tuesday in response to the recent protests and deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others.

In a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will serve as an opportunity for these legislators to share concrete and actionable steps that can be taken to combat systemic racism, police brutality, and various forms of injustice.

The state legislators will meet at the front steps of the State House at 11 a.m. 22News will be streaming the event live at the State House. The following officials from all levels of government, including federal, state, county, and municipal, will be present: