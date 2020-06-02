1  of  2
Watch Live
LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE: Boston legislators responding to recent protests, police brutality, racism 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

State legislators to gather for news conference in Boston in response to protests, police brutality, racism

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and elected officials of color will join together for a news conference in Boston Tuesday in response to the recent protests and deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others.

In a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will serve as an opportunity for these legislators to share concrete and actionable steps that can be taken to combat systemic racism, police brutality, and various forms of injustice.

The state legislators will meet at the front steps of the State House at 11 a.m. 22News will be streaming the event live at the State House. The following officials from all levels of government, including federal, state, county, and municipal, will be present:

  • Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA07)
  • Rep. Carlos González, Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus Chair
  • Various Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus members
  • Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County District Attorney
  • Steven Tompkins, Suffolk County Sheriff
  • Kim Janey, Boston City Council President
  • Boston City Councilors of color
  • Dan Rivera, Mayor of Lawrence

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Donate Today