BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office wants veterans to learn more about laws and benefits available to them.

The publication, “Veterans’ Laws and Benefits,” includes information on education, housing and employment benefits, property tax exemptions, outreach and counseling resources, and veteran bonuses and annuities. Veterans may also find information and resources available to those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries, as well as a listing of Veterans’ Service Officers by municipality.

“As we honor veterans and their service to our country, we must also ensure they are receiving the support and benefits our country and commonwealth owe to them,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin.

It is estimated that there are more than 300,000 veterans in Massachusetts, with at least 15% of those veterans having served since September 2001. Approximately one third of Massachusetts veterans are living with a disability.

Copies of “Veterans’ Laws and Benefits” may be requested by calling Secretary Galvin’s office at 1-800-392-6090. The publication is also available on the Secretary’s website.