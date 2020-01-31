State officials want residents to be involved in the 2020 Census

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Census is around the corner and state representatives are eager to get the public involved.

The count of United States citizens determines a lot more than who lives where. Political districts and federal funds, even representation in congress are tied to the census.

State representatives the United States Census Bureau and the House Redistricting Committee are traveling around the commonwealth to spread the word this week.

The chair of redistricting committee spoke to the importance of filing out both municipal and national censuses.

We literally will redraw the lines for the house, the senate, the governors council and the US House of Representatives, so it is important that we make sure the number we are going to base those lines on, the census numbers are as accurate as possible. It is important to fill out. It affects your political voice in Boston and Washington and also $675 billion in federal money. Paul Mark, Chair of House Redistricting Committee

After the 2010 census numbers were processed, Massachusetts dropped one representative in the national house.